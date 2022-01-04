Short Interest in Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Rises By 6,666.7%

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 6,666.7% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NRGOF opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09. Newrange Gold has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.17.

Get Newrange Gold alerts:

Newrange Gold Company Profile

Newrange Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of precious metal and base metal projects. It operates the Pamlico, El Dovio, and Yarumalito projects. The company was founded by Nathan A. Tewalt and Robert G. Carrington on May 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Newrange Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newrange Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.