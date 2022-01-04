Short Interest in Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Rises By 6,666.7%

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 6,666.7% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NRGOF opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09. Newrange Gold has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.17.
Newrange Gold Company Profile
See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for Newrange Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newrange Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.