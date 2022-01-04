Short Interest in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Expands By 59.4%

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 59.4% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NUO traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $15.92. The company had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,547. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.05.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 3.7%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

