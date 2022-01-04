Short Interest in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Expands By 59.4%

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 59.4% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NUO traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $15.92. The company had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,547. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.05.
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 3.7%.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.
