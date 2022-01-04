Short Interest in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Grows By 49.6%

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the November 30th total of 2,320,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NYSE OLO traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.84. 1,395,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,801. OLO has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.27.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. Analysts predict that OLO will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 25,000 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $681,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 6,800 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $149,532.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 750,479 shares of company stock valued at $21,064,777 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of OLO by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,891,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,892,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OLO by 16.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,921,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,749,000 after purchasing an additional 568,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of OLO by 141.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 76.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,227,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,304,000 after buying an additional 963,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 115.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,979,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,455,000 after buying an additional 1,060,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

