Short Interest in Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Declines By 93.8%

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the November 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RTMVY stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,810. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.40. Rightmove has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $22.09.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTMVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rightmove has an average rating of “Hold”.

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

