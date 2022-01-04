Short Interest in Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Expands By 97.8%

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, an increase of 97.8% from the November 30th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.
Safran stock opened at $126.62 on Tuesday. Safran has a 12 month low of $108.05 and a 12 month high of $158.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.22.
About Safran
