Short Interest in Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Expands By 97.8%

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, an increase of 97.8% from the November 30th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Safran stock opened at $126.62 on Tuesday. Safran has a 12 month low of $108.05 and a 12 month high of $158.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.22.

About Safran

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

