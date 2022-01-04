Short Interest in Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Rises By 57.6%

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,000 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the November 30th total of 126,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,990.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SBSNF remained flat at $$42.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Schibsted ASA has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.00.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

About Schibsted ASA

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.