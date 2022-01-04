Short Interest in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Rises By 44.6%

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 351,700 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the November 30th total of 243,300 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 337,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of SCU stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.97. 207,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,441. Sculptor Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 122.79%. The business had revenue of $100.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCU. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $55.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,900,000 after buying an additional 36,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,106,000 after buying an additional 85,097 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 797,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,612,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 928.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 432,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 390,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 370,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.