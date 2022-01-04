Short Interest in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Increases By 750.6%

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a growth of 750.6% from the November 30th total of 458,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ SEAC opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $3.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $85.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.00.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SeaChange International will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 18th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SeaChange International in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,696,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in SeaChange International during the second quarter worth $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SeaChange International by 34.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 34,044 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in SeaChange International by 93.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 39,026 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SeaChange International by 124.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 115,659 shares during the period. 16.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

