Short Interest in SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ:SBET) Declines By 67.5%

SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ:SBET) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a decrease of 67.5% from the November 30th total of 249,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SharpLink Gaming stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ:SBET) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of SharpLink Gaming as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ SBET opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. SharpLink Gaming has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is a online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm’s intelligent sports betting conversion and engagement technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user.

