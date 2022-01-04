Short Interest in Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Rises By 585.7%

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, an increase of 585.7% from the November 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
SEHCF traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. 7,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,634. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08. Sweet Earth has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.55.
Sweet Earth Company Profile
