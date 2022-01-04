Short Interest in Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Rises By 585.7%

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, an increase of 585.7% from the November 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SEHCF traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. 7,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,634. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08. Sweet Earth has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.55.

Sweet Earth Company Profile

Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation cultivates, processes, and sells hemp Cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company offers cosmetics products, including hemp hydrating oat and honey facial cleanser, balancing jasmine body oil, hydration cream, salve, lip balm, hydrating cleanser, hand sanitizer, balancing body oil, organic body scrub, rejuvenating salt soak, and muscle recovery rub.

