Short Interest in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Grows By 967.5%

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a growth of 967.5% from the November 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BJK. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 150,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 12,529 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJK opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.70. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a 12 month low of $40.89 and a 12 month high of $57.41.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%.

