Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

SSLLF stock opened at $153.65 on Tuesday. Siltronic has a 12 month low of $152.57 and a 12 month high of $162.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.13.

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $438.15 million during the quarter.

Siltronic AG engages in the production of hyper pure silicon wafers used for semiconductor devices. It offers standard special and ultimate silicon TM, which includes polish wafers, epitaxial wafers, float zone, and power products. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

