Silvant Capital Management LLC Buys 24,302 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 69.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,302 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in DraftKings by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 362.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DKNG. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. CBRE Group began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.78.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Woodrow Levin acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.81 per share, for a total transaction of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 892,267 shares of company stock valued at $41,630,191 over the last three months. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DKNG opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.22.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

