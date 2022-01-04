Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the second quarter worth $3,222,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 22.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 17.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 864,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,744,000 after buying an additional 131,234 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the second quarter worth $1,083,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $226,582.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

Shares of RCL opened at $80.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.36. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $64.20 and a 12 month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The business’s revenue was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

