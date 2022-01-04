Silvant Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Silvant Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,191 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CI. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.04.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $234.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.33 and its 200-day moving average is $216.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $190.88 and a 12-month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

