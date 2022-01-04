Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 11,209 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,209 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 1.0% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC stock opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.81. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $377.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.42.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

