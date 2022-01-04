Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 3,375 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the period. Republic Services makes up about 0.7% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Republic Services by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,712,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,278,625,000 after purchasing an additional 792,584 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth approximately $79,757,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth approximately $61,779,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 625.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 602,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,327,000 after purchasing an additional 519,826 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.90.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $135.41 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.62 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.25.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

