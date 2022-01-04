Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Short Interest Down 73.7% in December

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the November 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF stock. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,000. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF makes up 1.6% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ferguson Shapiro LLC owned about 36.14% of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF alerts:

QQC traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,148. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.