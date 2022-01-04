Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th.

Simpson Manufacturing has increased its dividend payment by 11.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $133.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.22. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $91.25 and a 1 year high of $141.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.72 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $234,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,800 shares of company stock worth $2,978,217. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 128.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

