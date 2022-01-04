Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Now Covered by Analysts at Sidoti

Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

SLP stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.19. The stock had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,319. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $90.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.70. The company has a market capitalization of $970.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.76, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $603,404.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $906,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,495 in the last quarter. 23.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Simulations Plus by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Simulations Plus by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Simulations Plus by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Simulations Plus by 98,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

