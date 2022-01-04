Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Shares Gap Down to $12.09

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.09, but opened at $11.57. Singular Genomics Systems shares last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 225 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Get Singular Genomics Systems alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 60.80, a current ratio of 60.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.81.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 19,117.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. 37.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.