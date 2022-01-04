Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Shares Gap Down to $12.09

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.09, but opened at $11.57. Singular Genomics Systems shares last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 225 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.
The company has a quick ratio of 60.80, a current ratio of 60.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.81.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 19,117.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. 37.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)
Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.
