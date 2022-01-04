SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Gap Up to $294.94

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $294.94, but opened at $304.75. SiTime shares last traded at $294.96, with a volume of 8 shares changing hands.

SITM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.41. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 414.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $33,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raman Chitkara sold 1,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,480 shares of company stock worth $21,101,047. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SITM. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 16.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 33.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 22.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the second quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 4.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

