Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SLHG shares. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Mackie upgraded shares of Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Skylight Health Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Skylight Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skylight Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Skylight Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skylight Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skylight Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Skylight Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SLHG traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.35 million and a PE ratio of -5.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87. Skylight Health Group has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $6.25.

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 million. Skylight Health Group had a negative net margin of 52.41% and a negative return on equity of 53.09%. Analysts forecast that Skylight Health Group will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Skylight Health Group Company Profile

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

