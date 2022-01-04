Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. reduced its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 72.9% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $486,485.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,925,823 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SWKS stock opened at $160.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.75. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.42.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

