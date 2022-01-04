SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Trading Up 6.5%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) shares were up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.76 and last traded at $33.70. Approximately 10,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,479,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.65.

Several analysts recently commented on SM shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen raised shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 5.74.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $460,829.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $1,965,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,543 shares of company stock worth $2,977,330. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SM Energy during the third quarter worth $1,979,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter valued at about $6,788,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,351,349 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,649,000 after purchasing an additional 47,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter valued at about $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

