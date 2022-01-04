Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) vs. Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Financial Review

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) and Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Smartsheet and Progress Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smartsheet $385.51 million 25.13 -$114.98 million ($1.17) -65.32 Progress Software $442.15 million 4.77 $79.72 million $1.81 26.60

Progress Software has higher revenue and earnings than Smartsheet. Smartsheet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Progress Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Smartsheet has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progress Software has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Smartsheet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Progress Software shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Smartsheet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Progress Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Smartsheet and Progress Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smartsheet 0 4 11 0 2.73 Progress Software 0 1 4 0 2.80

Smartsheet presently has a consensus target price of $89.62, indicating a potential upside of 17.25%. Progress Software has a consensus target price of $56.20, indicating a potential upside of 16.72%. Given Smartsheet’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Smartsheet is more favorable than Progress Software.

Profitability

This table compares Smartsheet and Progress Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smartsheet -29.13% -24.34% -13.74% Progress Software 15.80% 41.16% 13.12%

Summary

Progress Software beats Smartsheet on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc. engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D. Creason and Brent R. Frei in June 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers. The Data Connectivity and Integration segment focuses on the growth of the data assets of the company, including its data integration components of the cloud offering. The Application Development and Deployment segment generates net customers for the application development assets of the company. The company was founded by Joseph Wright Alsop, Clyde Kessel and Charles Arthur Ziering in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

