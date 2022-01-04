Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Short Interest Update

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, an increase of 12,260.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

SMGZY stock opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Smiths Group has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.5206 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Smiths Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smiths Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

