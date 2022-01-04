Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Short Interest Update

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, an increase of 12,260.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
SMGZY stock opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Smiths Group has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.30.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.5206 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st.
About Smiths Group
Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.
Further Reading: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.