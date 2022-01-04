SOLVE Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.96 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $55.01 million and $2.96 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SOLVE has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.40 or 0.00141680 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00012247 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000906 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 433,324,963 coins. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

