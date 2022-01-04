Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Seaport Research Partners raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Shares of SON stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,367. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.34 and a 200-day moving average of $62.12. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $100,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 19,876.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 724,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,486,000 after buying an additional 721,113 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,393,000 after buying an additional 707,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,366,000 after buying an additional 576,298 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2,047.2% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 283,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,888,000 after buying an additional 270,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,494,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,071,000 after buying an additional 238,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

