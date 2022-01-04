Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $129.30

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $129.30 and last traded at $128.99, with a volume of 5310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.27.

Several analysts have issued reports on SONY shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Sony Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.11. The stock has a market cap of $156.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth $6,685,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,465,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,897,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,098,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sony Group (NYSE:SONY)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.