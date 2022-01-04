South Star Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Shares Up 5.9%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF)’s stock price shot up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.28. 198,564 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 86,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15.

South Star Battery Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STSBF)

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

