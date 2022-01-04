Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 310,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,142,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 25.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 22.2% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 222,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 40,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the third quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

GSG opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.58. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $18.21.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

