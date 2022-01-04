Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,950 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at about $850,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at about $334,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.19.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.17%. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 124.38%.

SBLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

