Spartan Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $25.00 Million (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. Spartan Protocol has a total market capitalization of $25.00 million and $1.39 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000616 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spartan Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00063304 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00071783 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,856.97 or 0.08146283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00079240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,058.04 or 0.99391014 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007363 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 96,508,371 coins and its circulating supply is 85,674,313 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org . The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spartan Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spartan Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spartan Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spartan Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spartan Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.