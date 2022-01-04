SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.4% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.57. 273,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,237,215. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.57.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

