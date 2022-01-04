SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 198,394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 8,912,982 shares.The stock last traded at $73.98 and had previously closed at $72.17.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.84.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 137.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 95.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.