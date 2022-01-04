SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Sets New 1-Year High at $250.39

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $250.39 and last traded at $250.39, with a volume of 503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $248.38.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.21.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XSD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 94.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 141.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 97.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

