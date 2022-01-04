Spectrum Market Capitalization Tops $23,344.09 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, Spectrum has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $23,344.09 and approximately $3,404.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.37 or 0.00319577 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008133 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000808 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.