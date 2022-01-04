Splintershards Reaches Market Capitalization of $76.96 Million (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Splintershards coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Splintershards has traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar. Splintershards has a total market capitalization of $76.96 million and $2.80 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coin98 (C98) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013853 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00009861 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000074 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded 10,391.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00000073 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Splintershards Coin Profile

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 453,437,499 coins and its circulating supply is 348,834,919 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

