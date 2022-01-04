Spyglass Resources (OTCMKTS:SGLRF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spyglass Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLRF)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Spyglass Resources shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 700 shares.

Spyglass Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGLRF)

Spyglass Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. It conducts its operations in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on September 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Spyglass Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyglass Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.