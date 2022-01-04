SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Sets New 52-Week High at $83.39

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.39 and last traded at $82.99, with a volume of 598 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.70.

SSNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.82.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.48. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.61.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 10,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 434,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 229,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,914,000 after acquiring an additional 80,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $502,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.