St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,710.50

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,710.50 ($23.05) and last traded at GBX 1,710.01 ($23.04), with a volume of 147718 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,683.50 ($22.69).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,642 ($22.13) to GBX 1,635 ($22.03) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut St. James’s Place to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,837 ($24.75) to GBX 1,700 ($22.91) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,770 ($23.85) to GBX 1,800 ($24.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,498.75 ($20.20).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,595.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,565.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.27 billion and a PE ratio of 44.54.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

