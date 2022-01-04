St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Shares Up 0.2%

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) shares were up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.67 and last traded at $22.12. Approximately 2,326 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 7,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.07.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STJPF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of St. James’s Place from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average of $21.18.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.