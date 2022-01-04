Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1,086.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,361 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,843 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $38,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

Shares of SBUX opened at $116.68 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

