Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,606 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.8% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 447.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,323 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 68,907 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 2.5% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 36,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in Starbucks by 19.8% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 42,851 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $32,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX stock opened at $116.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $136.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.72. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.71.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

