Stealth (XST) Price Tops $0.0430 on Top Exchanges

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0430 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stealth has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $2,138.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stealth has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000671 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000421 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015576 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00011252 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.