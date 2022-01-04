Stifel Europe Raises APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $37.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Europe from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Europe’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on APA. Mizuho upped their price objective on APA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on APA from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded APA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.18.

Shares of APA stock traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, reaching $29.46. 839,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,581,116. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 4.73. APA has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.83.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that APA will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 286,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

