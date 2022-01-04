StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 85.1% from the November 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,087,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SFOR traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.04. 4,702,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,140,666. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06. StrikeForce Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.33.

StrikeForce Technologies Company Profile

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc engages in he provision of software development and services. It focuses in a suite of integrated computer network security products using proprietary technology. Its products include PrivacyLok, SafeVchat, ProtectID, GuardedID, and MobileTrust. The company was founded by Mark Joseph Corrao and George Waller in August 2001 and is headquartered in Edison, NJ.

