Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Overweight

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $315.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $250.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.35% from the company’s previous close.
SYK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.74.
Shares of SYK stock opened at $268.42 on Tuesday. Stryker has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $281.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $261.33 and a 200-day moving average of $264.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $101.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00.
In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,957 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Stryker by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,386,078,000 after purchasing an additional 184,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Stryker by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,167,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,428,128,000 after purchasing an additional 210,940 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Stryker by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,982 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Stryker by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,573,990,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Stryker
Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.
Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.