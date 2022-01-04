Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 417.0% from the November 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 345,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stock opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.35. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Trust

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies with trust banking as its core business operations. Its services include the supervising management strategies, financial management, human resource management, corporate administrative management, operational process management, risk management and compliance management; as well as managing the internal auditing services.

