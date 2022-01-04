Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 417.0% from the November 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 345,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stock opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.35. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90.
